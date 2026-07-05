15 Best Sci-Fi TV Shows Of The 2020s (So Far), Ranked

Of all the dramatic qualities that define the science fiction genre, one of the most compelling is its capacity to imagine futures, whether they're the kind we should hope to achieve or they're the kind we should frantically be trying to avoid. Fittingly, we here at /Film are going to cast our critical minds into the future to explore which sci-fi series will go down as the best of the 2020s.

The decade is halfway done as of writing, and it has already produced stories unlike anything we've ever seen on the small screen (mostly from one particular streaming service). As the terrifying evolution of technology dominates every aspect of our lives, however, it seems every streamer and network is itching to predict where things are headed next — and how our lives could be irreversibly changed as a result. Yay!

In case the next five years become flooded with shows about how AI is cool and good actually, let's take a moment to celebrate the best sci-fi TV shows of the 2020s so far.