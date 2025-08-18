Severance Season 3 Is Undergoing A Big BTS Shakeup Thanks To Ben Stiller

Bad news for everyone who's ready to clock into Lumon Industries for season 3 of "Severance" — and no, I'm not talking about a delay. Apparently, executive producer Ben Stiller, who's also helmed several episodes of the show as a director, won't be directing any episodes in the upcoming third season.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Stiller went through a laundry list of projects he's working on that have taken him away from "Severance" — though it's important to note that the profile says he and "showrunner Dan Erickson and the writing team have been spending much of the year planning season 3 so that Stiller can step away." Not only is Stiller apparently directing a World War II movie about "the true story of a downed airman in occupied France and how he got involved with the French Resistance," but he's also working on a documentary about his famous parents — Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara, who passed away in 2020 and 2015, respectively — and a new TV show for HBO called "The Band." Plus, Stiller is jonesing to make a film using Rachel Maddow's podcast "Bag Man," about Vice President Spiro Agnew. Oh, and on top of all that, he's starring in "Focker-in-Law," a "Meet the Parents" sequel that's set to co-star Robert De Niro and Ariana Grande.

"I'm at the point in my life where I'm like, 'The clock is ticking,'" Stiller told interviewer Glenn Whipp, even though the two were actually talking about Stiller's beloved New York Knicks winning another championship. Still, the subject turned to Stiller's upcoming 60th birthday in November, and the filmmaker and comedy legend made it clear that he's just very busy.

"60 sounds old. It's hard to get around it," Stiller admitted to Whipp. "And of course, it's that other thing of, like, you know what the next one is."

"These things take time to come together," he continued, "and the older you get, the more you realize that you only have so much time."