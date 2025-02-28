Severance Season 2's Most Disturbing Episode Reveals The Darkest Lumon Conspiracy Yet

The twists of "Severance" tend to not only encourage viewer paranoia but outright reward it. With "Chikhai Bardo's" revelation about the severance procedure's hitherto unknown abilities, it's time to start guessing just how many personalities our severed protagonists really have.

Oddly, the least likely suspect for a multi-severed brain is main character Mark (Adam Scott). The show tinkers with his brain onscreen, and assuming we can trust Reghabi (Karen Aldridge) — which, of course, is its own can of worms — it's probably safe to believe that she would have noticed had someone been tinkering with Mark's brain more than expected. On the other hand, there's no telling just how many Hellys (Britt Lower) there might be out there. Season 2 episode "Woe's Hollow" revealed that her outie is quite capable of passing as her innie, and her duplicitous nature makes one wonder whether there are other, even more devious Hellys hiding in her head ... and whether we've already seen glimpses of them. Doesn't the sometimes executive level confident, sometimes thoughtful and downtrodden outie Helly almost seem like two different people on occasion?

Dylan (Zach Cherry) is a curious case. There's nothing specific that suggests that he might be a multi-severed worker, but his current storyline of a loser innie and a boisterous but inexperienced outie seems a little bit too simple for a show like "Severance," so there's reason to expect possible surprises here, as well. As for Irving (John Turturro), I've already posited a theory that he may be secretly reintegrating based on his visions and his innie's peculiar insight in "Woe's Hollow," but his story's mysteries seem so deliciously scrambled that who knows what's really up with the guy — and how many severed personalities his brain might be hiding.