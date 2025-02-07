One Severance Season 2 Theory Rewrites The Entire History Of A Fan-Favorite Character

This article contains spoilers for "Severance" Season 2, Episode 4, "Woe's Hollow."

"Severance" is rapidly becoming the best show in the game, at least when it comes to creating wild yet oddly plausible fan theories about the true nature of Lumon Industries and its severed employees' predicament. After the previous episode's excursion to the wonderfully-named Mammalians Nurturable goat department, Season 2, Episode 4, "Woe's Hollow," adds plenty more gasoline in the theory fire.

As the innie versions of Mark (Adam Scott), Helly (Britt Lower), Dylan (Zach Cherry), and Irving (John Turturro) find themselves in a strange wintery excursion at a nature reserve that's dripping with ominous Eagan lore, Irving becomes increasingly hostile toward the others and eventually targets Helly. His violent and seemingly genuine threats to drown her ultimately lead to the reveal that Helly's outie, Helena Eagan, has been posing as her innie self for unknown reasons. This is plenty weird in itself. However, Irving's suspicious and exponentially angry behavior throughout the episode could be a sign of something even more groundbreaking, especially when you combine it with his creepy vision about the Woe lady. After all, he barely seems like the character he was when the show started.

A theory about this, if you'll allow: Irving B. doesn't seem like himself because he isn't, and hasn't been for quite some time. In fact, there's reason to suspect that Irving hasn't actually been a full innie since the early episodes of Season 1, if even then. Instead, unbeknownst to the viewer, he's gone through Asal Reghabi's (Karen Aldridge) reintegration process. He may have even been reintegrated before the beginning of the show, possibly around the same time as Petey (Yul Vasquez). Does this seem unlikely to you? Let's take a look at the available evidence.