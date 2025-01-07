Severance Season 2 Review: TV's Trippiest Mind-Bender Is Back And Better Than Ever

I resisted the urge to succumb to hyperbole throughout much of the brilliant debut season of "Severance," in spite of myself. After all, there's no denying the tendency among many in our circles to lob superlatives like "masterpiece" or "best of the year" to the point of meaninglessness. It's easy to happen when we're caught up in the moment, swept away by the hype of a new series and all too eager to toss our hot takes into the ether before anyone else does. Sometimes, those declarations stand the test of time. Other times, uh, they very much don't. Like any good office drone, though, I played by the rules and refused to rock the boat too much the first time around regardless of what my eyes told me ... but I'm not going to make that same mistake again. This time, I'm finally trusting my instincts — something that "Severance" season 2 does as well.

With "Severance" season 2, creator, writer, and executive producer Dan Erickson and his writing team could've fallen prey to the dreaded sophomore slump, struggling to live up to (and exceed) expectations after one of the finest season finales in years. Instead, they achieved the exact opposite by staying true to themselves and the wry, darkly humorous ethos that got them this far in the first place. Now, the Apple TV+ original series returns after a lengthy break as if it never missed a beat — darker, more ambitious, and as confounding as ever.

Following in similar footsteps as sci-fi predecessors like "Lost," "The Leftovers," and "Mr. Robot," "Severance" has officially drawn a line in the sand during its second year. Where many fans might've felt like they finally had a handle on what kind of show this was and where the plot seems to be headed, this next batch of episodes proves that there's no greater sin that treating art like a puzzle to be solved. There are still plenty of mysteries to unravel and clues to obsess over and rabbit holes to tumble down, don't get me wrong. But for viewers who manage to avoid missing the forest for the trees, this bolder and more confident season has a knack for never taking the easy way out. Not to pull out my crystal ball like visionary Lumon founder Kier Eagan and his progeny of godlike CEOs but, when it's all said and done, season 2 could ultimately go down as the one that best defines what "Severance" has always been about.