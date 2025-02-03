Severance Season 2 Episode 3 Promises A Major Change To A Main Character

This article contains spoilers for the latest episode of "Severance."

"Severance" is one of the best TV shows of the past decade. It's a brilliant satire about modern corporate life wrapped up in a compelling mystery. Though there have been many, many, many genre series that have tried to replicate the success of "Lost" by building mystery boxes with large casts of characters, exceedingly few have succeeded at it.

What makes "Severance" stand out is that, much like "Lost," the answers to its mysteries are only compelling because we care about its characters. Hence, because the characters have a vested interest in these mysteries, we as viewers also want to solve them. Take Irving's outie (John Turturro); the reason we want to know the truth about the bizarre visions of a dark door plaguing him is because we're already invested in his innie's romance with Burt G. (Christopher Walken) from Optics and Design (which is itself what led Irving's innie to question the nature of his reality and his loyalty toward Lumon for the first time).

Indeed, there is a fascinating concept at the center of "Severance" wherein each character's mind is essentially split into two. Not only does this give the cast (well, mostly Adam Scott as Mark S. and his outie) the chance to act as two very different versions of the same character, but it also allows for two simultaneous storylines — like in "Lost" — that deepen what we know about the characters and the world around them, all the while slowly connecting the mysteries on both sides.

More importantly, from the very beginning of the show, there's been a threat hanging over the audience's head. After all, because someone's innie is only truly "alive" when they're inside the Severed floor at Lumon's base of operations, any of the ones we've come to care about can basically die at any moment simply because their outie has decided to stop working for Lumon. We saw this with Burt in Season 1, and how heartbreaking it was for Irving to more or less watch his crush walk to his death via retirement.

Now, "Severance" has done it again, only this time we could be saying goodbye to a main character, and I'm nervous about what it'll mean for the rest of the show.