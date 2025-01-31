Severance Season 2 Adds More Fuel To Fan Theories About The Goat Mystery

Praise Kier. This article contains major spoilers for the latest episode of "Severance."

When an episode starts with a line reading as dryly hilarious as Mark S. (Adam Scott) announcing that he and Helly R. (Britt Lower) "will find the goat man and other possible goat people," you just know some much-needed answers are finally on the way. A lot has been made of "Severance" as the closest equivalent we've had to "Lost" since the series about castaways came to a close in 2010, striking the perfect balance between character and mystery box storytelling. That's no small feat, of course, considering the countless imitators that have tried and only occasionally succeeded in the years since. But where season 1 of the Apple TV+ original built its reputation by throwing several mysteries in the air with very little in the way of actual resolutions, the second season (which I reviewed quite positively for /Film here) is already hinting at the idea of rewarding our patience.

Episode 3, titled "Who Is Alive?", might very well be the most "Lost"-like installment yet. There are creepy conspiracies slowly unraveling out in the real world, villains are turning into something closer to morally grey characters (poor Mr. Milchick, stuck with that horrific artwork putting blackface on company founder Kier Eagen), and, most importantly, animals are once again popping up in places where they absolutely shouldn't be. Yes, like that bizarre polar bear on the tropical island, it appears that "Severance" doesn't want us to forget that mystery regarding the goats that Mark S. and Helly R. stumbled upon in the hallways of Lumon the last time around.

By following up on this piece of lore and expanding the world-building details even further, not to mention introducing a new employee played by "Game of Thrones" alum Gwendoline Christie, this episode of "Severance" is certain to fire up those fan theories once again.