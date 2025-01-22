Severance's Keanu Reeves Cameo Lines Up Perfectly With A Big Theory

The second season premiere of the Apple TV+ sci-fi thriller "Severance" offered plenty of things for its dedicated fans to obsess over. Did Lumon really celebrate the core four members of the Macrodata Refinement unit for attempting to rebel against their masters and tell the truth of the world of the innies? What exactly happened in the outside world when people found out about what it means to be severed? All of these questions feed into the various fan theories people have about "Severance" and what its intense mythology all means. Are the innies unknowingly working on a way to transfer human consciousness from one body to another? Maybe the goats seen in the first season are being bred to take over as humans in the outside world. And so on. But one specific theory — that the innies are cogs in some grand simulation, one that may impact both innies and outies — may have just gotten a bit more weight thanks to an unexpected cameo appearance in the premiere.

As fans already know, a key aspect of the episode comes in the form of some Claymation that Mark and his fellow innies are shown by Mr. Milchick. The point of the brief animation is to convince the innies that their act of rebellion in the late episodes of the first season was respected and embraced by Lumon, as told from the perspective of the Lumon Industries building itself. The building is voiced by none other than Keanu Reeves, in an uncredited cameo. (Though his name doesn't appear in the credits, his voice is almost instantly recognizable thanks to so many years of being an A-Lister.) It's a pleasantly jarring moment, partly because modern popular culture isn't often directly referenced in "Severance," and partly because the first season didn't boast a lot of unexpected cameos from well-known actors. But aside from the fun of hearing the erstwhile John Wick lay out some corporate jargon with a smile, there's another thing to keep in mind: If you believe that this show is about characters in a simulation, who better to further that notion than the star of "The Matrix"?