Severance Season 2 Features A Secret Cameo From A Hollywood A-Lister

The first episode of "Severance" season 2 had the unenviable task of following the show's spectacular season 1 finale, and instead of instantly providing answers, it immerses viewers back into some of the key mysteries established in season 1. The whole episode takes place within the Lumon office, with no glimpses at the outside world or what the characters there may be getting up to. The only clues we get are through exposition given to Mark S. (Adam Scott) and the rest of the gang, who are told that their temporary escape at the end of season 1 made them famous and has led to major reforms in working conditions for severed employees.

The events of the season 1 finale are recapped in an animated corporate instructional video, which is shown to the Macrodata Refinement (or MDR) team after they all return to the office. Anyone who's seen "The Matrix" or "John Wick" likely perked up at the beginning of this scene, as the narrator for the video — an anthropomorphized version of the Lumon building — is voiced by Keanu Reeves.

You wouldn't know that by looking at the credits, as Reeves goes uncredited. But if you've seen any of his movies, it's impossible not to recognize that iconic voice, which recently brought Shadow the Hedgehog to life in "Sonic the Hedgehog 3." And if you still doubt that the building is voiced by Neo himself, series creator Dan Erickson may have given the game away during a recent interview with /Film.