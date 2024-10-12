The Only Main Actors Still Alive From The First Ever Episode Of Saturday Night Live

This article contains discussion of addiction.

2024 has been a really huge year for "Saturday Night Live," the sketch comedy institution that operates out of Studio 8 in New York City's famous 30 Rockefeller Center. With the show entering its 50th season during its September premiere — which brought Emmy-winning "Hacks" star Jean Smart on board as a host — and a major election this year providing plenty of material week after week, more eyes are on Lorne Michaels' 90-minute late-night show than ever. Not only that, but Jason Reitman's film "Saturday Night," which focuses on the show's humble beginnings and its messy, chaotic 1975 premiere, releases on October 11 (the anniversary of the "Saturday Night Live" series premiere).

It feels like Michaels and company are pulling out all the stops this fall to celebrate the show — John Mulaney (one of the most popular hosts in recent memory) will star in an upcoming episode, The Lonely Island returned with its first digital short in six years, and Maya Rudolph is apparently set to play Vice President Kamala Harris as long as she needs to.

With all of that in mind, let's rewind back to that series premiere. A handful of the people involved, including first-ever host George Carlin and original cast member John Belushi, have passed away since it aired — so who's still around? Here are the five comedy heavyweights who appeared in the first episode of "Saturday Night Live" and are still alive today.