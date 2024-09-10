Saturday Night Review: Jason Reitman Creates A Crackling Chronicle Of A Comedy Cornerstone

The lenses of "Saturday Night" — often wandering throughout an incredible copy of the Studio 8H maze, captured on 16mm film — highlights all the confusion and hot-headed exchanges in front of and behind the camera. That means that the focus is always shifting around the madness, whipping left and right and pausing only for a handful of quieter, significant conversations between key players when cinematographer Eric Steelberg isn't pulling off masterful long-takes worthy of Paul Thomas Anderson. But there's a charming center to "Saturday Night."

Gabriel LaBelle proves that "The Fabelmans" wasn't a fluke, and he's got the charisma to make Lorne Michaels confident without being overly cocky as he takes the spotlight throughout most of "Saturday Night." Most importantly, LaBelle also has no problem exhaling an air of insecurity and uncertainty when he's not forced to put on the fake-it-til-you-make-it-face and giving the illusion of knowing exactly how he's going to make this hot mess of a show come together in time to air. LaBelle makes you believe that Michaels is going to pull this off, and while he benefits from real history letting us know that he will, "Saturday Night" makes the show's production look so hectic and unorganized that you almost believe there's a chance it's not going to work.

In one of the more key supporting roles, Cooper Hoffman ("Licorice Pizza") plays NBC executive Dick Ebersol, who acts as the rational center of the show, trying to wrangle Michaels into realizing that he needs to define exactly what the show is sometime before they go live in 90 minutes, even going so far as to try to get them more advertising money by bringing the then-new Polaroid camera into a sketch. Michaels himself doesn't seem to be easily able to explain the show to anyone, but again LaBelle makes it seem like he knows somewhere deep in his bones, even if he doesn't have the words. Did Michaels himself even really know at the time? Only he could say for sure.

Then there's Rachel Sennott ("Bottoms") as writer Rosie Shuster, who was married to Lorne Michaels at the time, but the movie only briefly touches upon the peculiar marriage that seemed to be more open-ended than happily ever after, as Shuster once says, "We may be married, but I'm not your wife." It adds a tinge of romantic complication to the equation, but not enough to ever take center stage or offer anything significant thematically. It's just another shaky cog in the unstable machine that is this haywire production. Sennott's role is the most fully drawn female character — which is unfortunate when you have such a talented ensemble playing some of the most gifted comedians of the era lingering elsewhere in the movie — but she still charms with a smaller part, acting as one of the few who succeeds as a talent whisperer, especially when it comes to saddling the unpredictable and increasingly frustrated John Belushi (a superb Matt Wood), who still hasn't signed his NBC contract. However, he's hardly the most prominently featured cast member from the show.