Jason Reitman's SNL Movie Isn't Titled Saturday Night Live – And There's A Good Reason

Jason Reitman's movie about the first-ever broadcast of "Saturday Night Live" has finally received a title, and it's a lot more fitting than you might think. The film is called "Saturday Night," and it's missing the word "Live" for a good reason: that part of the title didn't actually appear in the earliest episodes of the long-running live comedy series.

That's because, according to TIME Magazine, a new primetime series already owned the rights to the title "Saturday Night Live" when Lorne Michaels' series was in its infancy, and its home was NBC's rival network, ABC. "Saturday Night Live with Howard Cosell" was a short-lived musical variety show starring the sports reporter with a big personality who gave it its title. The two shows premiered around the same time, and TIME's early coverage indicates that Cosell's show, filmed at the Ed Sullivan Theater in New York, was at first the more promising of the two.

In its short run, "Saturday Night Live with Howard Cosell" featured up-and-comers and high profile guests like Billy Crystal, Bill Murray, Frank Sinatra, The Bay City Rollers, and John Denver. Still, the show apparently wasn't all that great: culture writer Nathan Rabin once wrote on his blog that the series "is today fuzzily remembered for being a 'Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip'-level failure featuring one of the biggest names in the history of sports broadcasting in a new role he was wildly unprepared for." According to Jim Whalley's book "Saturday Night Live, Hollywood Comedy, and American Culture," Michaels actually dubbed his chaotic breakout comedy team "The Not Ready For Prime Time Players" as a direct reference to the ABC program's struggle to stay relevant.