Jason Reitman Is Directing A Movie About Saturday Night Live's 1975 Premiere

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

"Live from New York, it's Saturday night!" That's the catchphrase that concludes the cold open sketch of every single episode of the iconic late-night sketch comedy show "Saturday Night Live." Soon you'll learn about all the chaos and panic that went into the debut of "SNL," launching a pop culture powerhouse that has lasted nearly 50 years.

Deadline reports that "Up in the Air" and "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" director Jason Reitman will be at the helm of a movie telling the behind-the-scenes story about how the premiere of "SNL" actually came together. The report touts the movie as "the true story of what happened that night behind the scenes in the moments leading up to the first 'SNL' broadcast, retelling chaos and magic of a revolution that almost wasn't, counting down the minutes in real time to the infamous words, 'Live From New York, it's Saturday Night.'"

Before all the fame and laughs, the series that began simply as "Saturday Night" (because "Saturday Night Live" was already taken by Howard Cosell's show on ABC) was just a scrappy production with a hungry and hilarious troupe of comics who would not only go on to become some of the biggest names in comedy but change television forever. As a sketch comedy show that was put on live, it had quite the unwieldy path leading up to the premiere on October 11, 1975, including a creative clash about the wardrobe for host George Carlin to wear that almost derailed the whole show. But the rest is history, and "SNL" is now a staple of late-night television.

Reitman is slated to direct from a currently untitled screenplay set up at Sony Pictures, which he co-wrote with "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" co-writer Gil Kenan, who is directing the next "Ghostbusters" sequel that's currently in production.