Ghostbusters: Afterlife Sequel To Be Directed By Gil Kenan

While "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" wasn't the same level of a smash hit as the 1984 original, few movies are. The nostalgic legacy sequel, which saw a delayed release date multiple times due to the pandemic, ultimately earned around $204 million at the global box office against a production budget that Variety reported topped out at around $75 million. This was apparently an impressive enough haul to garner another sequel, one that Deadline says may return to the original films' New York location.

"Ghostbusters: Afterlife" also starred Finn Wolfhard and Mckenna Grace, both of whom played the grandchildren of original Ghostbuster Egon Spengler (Harold Ramis). The rest of the original ghost-fighting crew, played by returning cast members Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, and Ernie Hudson, all made an appearance at the climax of the 2021 film, although it's unclear as of publication time if the OG Ghostbusters will pop up again in the next sequel.

Jason Reitman also shared a statement with Deadline about Gil Kenan taking on the director position, saying, "A few years ago, my father handed me the keys to Ecto-1 and together we made 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife.'" The filmmaker went on to express his gratefulness for the chance to make the movie with Ivan Reitman, who passed away earlier this year. Reitman continued, "It's now time to hand those keys to my creative partner and fellow Ghostbuster Gil Kenan, a brilliant director who will keep the Spengler spirit alive."

The upcoming "Ghostbusters" sequel does not yet have a release date.