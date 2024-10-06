The Lonely Island Return To SNL With A Deliciously Disgusting Business Idea

The Lonely Island returned to "Saturday Night Live" with a brand new digital short, and it's perfect.

For weird little guys (it's me, I'm weird little guys) across the world, this is a huge moment. The Lonely Island — made up of Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer, and Jorma Taccone — used to provide digital shorts nearly every Saturday night during their run on "SNL" (Samberg was a cast member and Schaffer and Taccone worked on the writing team but often appeared in the pre-taped sketches). Samberg left the show in 2012, but the trio — who still work together all the time — kept providing shorts here and there, like "YOLO" in 2013 (with an assist from Adam Levine and Kendrick Lamar) and "Natalie's Rap 2," which reunited Schaffer, Samberg, and Taccone with Natalie Portman after their first short together in 2006. The latter was in 2018, so it's been six long years since we all got a Digital Short.

Now that Samberg is back in Studio 8H playing Doug Emhoff to Maya Rudolph's Vice President Kamala Harris, he apparently brought the boys back together for yet another banger: "Sushi Glory Hole." Yes, it's as disgusting as it sounds, and it's absolutely delightful.