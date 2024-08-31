The One SNL Digital Short Music Video The Lonely Island Regrets Not Shooting

Some of the pricey things The Lonely Island mention in the song include staying at the hotel from "Lost in Translation," eating at the most expensive sushi restaurant, and going to Tokyo Disneyland. There would have also been a quick trip to Hawaii for a single shot, just because the label would have to pay for it. Eventually, the song takes a slightly weirder turn, where they all decide to get super drunk and "buy some stinky used girls panties out of one of those pervert vending machines." Sounds about right. Eventually, they would have chucked Pokémon and a rental car into a river, along with a bunch of Yen, literally wasting money. You can hear all of their exploits in Japan in the full song:

Funnily enough, The Lonely Island's record label, Universal Records, would have actually paid for the music video to happen, and they were quite enthusiastic about it. Schaffer explained, "The craziest part is when we finished the song and turned it in the album, the head of the label was like, 'Let's do it. Let's make that happen.'"

So why didn't we get the "Japan" music video? Shaffer lamented, "We were just too busy, because we were back at 'SNL.'" Samberg and Taccone both agreed, "We blew it." But Samberg admits that, at the time, they had no idea what being busy truly actually was: "We've also talked about us probably having the conversation of like, 'We're just too busy,' and now that we have kids, being like, 'We weren't! We really should have done it.'"

But it's not as if The Lonely Island is retired. So maybe it's finally time for a trip to Japan.