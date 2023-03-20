Andy Samberg Hopes The Lonely Island Reunites For Another Album Soon [Exclusive]

Andy Samberg skyrocketed to fame as part of The Lonely Island, the comedy trio responsible for creating "SNL Digital Shorts" for "Saturday Night Live." After the online sensation that was "Lazy Sunday," the late night sketch series was ushered into the internet age with one of the earliest viral videos.

Following the success of the "Chronicles of Narnia" rap, "SNL" fans would immediately cheer whenever they saw "An SNL Digital Short" precede a pre-recorded sketch, because it meant Andy Samberg, Akiva Shaffer, and Jorma Taccone were about to give us something great, especially when it comes to music videos. The "SNL" shorts and The Lonely Island's hilarious hip-hop sensibilities gave us such treasures as "J*** in My Pants," "I Just Had Sex," and "I'm on a Boat" (not to mention the cinema inspired "Jack Sparrow," with none other than Michael Bolton exclaiming his love for movies, especially the "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise).

However, Samberg left "Saturday Night Live" in 2012, and there was only one more Lonely Island album that was released after that. "The Wack Album" arrived in 2013 and it featured new original songs alongside some other tunes that had premiered on "SNL" before Samberg's departure. Since then, The Lonely Island has reunited for the mockumentary "Popstar: Never Stop Stopping." Though it's not an official Lonely Island album, Samberg, Shaffer, and Taccone all starred in the movie (with the latter two also directing) and wrote the music for Samberg's fictional rapper Conner4Real.

But that was all the way back in 2016, so when will we get a new album from The Lonely Island? Andy Samberg really hopes it will happen sometime soon.