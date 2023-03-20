Andy Samberg Hopes The Lonely Island Reunites For Another Album Soon [Exclusive]
Andy Samberg skyrocketed to fame as part of The Lonely Island, the comedy trio responsible for creating "SNL Digital Shorts" for "Saturday Night Live." After the online sensation that was "Lazy Sunday," the late night sketch series was ushered into the internet age with one of the earliest viral videos.
Following the success of the "Chronicles of Narnia" rap, "SNL" fans would immediately cheer whenever they saw "An SNL Digital Short" precede a pre-recorded sketch, because it meant Andy Samberg, Akiva Shaffer, and Jorma Taccone were about to give us something great, especially when it comes to music videos. The "SNL" shorts and The Lonely Island's hilarious hip-hop sensibilities gave us such treasures as "J*** in My Pants," "I Just Had Sex," and "I'm on a Boat" (not to mention the cinema inspired "Jack Sparrow," with none other than Michael Bolton exclaiming his love for movies, especially the "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise).
However, Samberg left "Saturday Night Live" in 2012, and there was only one more Lonely Island album that was released after that. "The Wack Album" arrived in 2013 and it featured new original songs alongside some other tunes that had premiered on "SNL" before Samberg's departure. Since then, The Lonely Island has reunited for the mockumentary "Popstar: Never Stop Stopping." Though it's not an official Lonely Island album, Samberg, Shaffer, and Taccone all starred in the movie (with the latter two also directing) and wrote the music for Samberg's fictional rapper Conner4Real.
But that was all the way back in 2016, so when will we get a new album from The Lonely Island? Andy Samberg really hopes it will happen sometime soon.
'Every time one of us finishes something, they start texting the other two...'
In 2019, The Lonely Island went on tour, hitting big cities across the United States with their riotous hip-hop tracks. But the next year, everything went to hell when the pandemic tore through the globe, and we're still feeling the effects of it today. Now that a few years have gone by since the last official Lonely Island project, when will we see the trio back together with some killer new tracks?
Unfortunately, in an interview with Andy Samberg leading up to the release of his new animated series Digman! (read our review right here), the comedian said, "We don't have an immediate plan, but we're running our company together. So for us, off-camera, it feels like we're working together all the time." However, that doesn't mean Samberg, Akiva Shaffer, and Jorma Taccone haven't talked about it. Samberg explained:
"Every time one of us finishes something, they start texting the other two, being like, 'When are we going to make another album? What are you guys doing?' Then as soon as they start something else, then it's someone else's turn. So between kids, and Jorma lives on the East Coast, and projects and eight years of 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine,' we're doing our best. But it has been hard, and we know that we're dumb asses for not doing it more, because it's always our favorite stuff in a lot of ways. But even this, they're producers on 'Digman!,' so we get feedback. But yeah, I don't have a good answer. I'm hoping soon is the short answer."
As someone who went out of their way to catch The Lonely Island in Detroit (they snubbed Chicago for some reason), I would be thrilled to have The Lonely Island get back together with a new album. After all, we don't get regular material from them on "Saturday Night Live" anymore, and even though the three are always collaborating on something, it would be wonderful to have their go back to their hip-hop comedy roots. We'll keep our fingers crossed that they'll creep back into our ears soon enough.