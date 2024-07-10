Saturday Night Live Fans Should Be Listening To The Lonely Island & Seth Meyers Podcast

"Saturday Night Live" is a comedy institution that has been on the air for nearly a half-century. Soon, the series will be celebrating its milestone 50th season, which will include a star-studded anniversary celebration coming to NBC in February 2025. Even if you're one of those people who (wrongly) tells people that "SNL" isn't funny anymore, you can't deny that the late night sketch comedy series has cultivated some of the most brilliant comedic minds in modern Hollywood history — whether it's the rough edges of live TV comedy innovation that came with the likes of Dan Aykroyd, John Belushi, Bill Murray, and Gilda Radner in the 1970s or the off-kilter shenanigans of Mike Myers, Dana Carvey, Chris Farley, and Adam Sandler in the '90s. (Even the troublesome 1980s years under the supervision of producer Dick Ebersol gave us Eddie Murphy and Martin Short.)

The late '90s into the 2000s would bring in a stranger comedic approach thanks to Will Ferrell, Molly Shannon, Jimmy Fallon, and Tracy Morgan, while cast members like Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Kristin Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Bill Hader, and Kenan Thompson would truly usher in the "SNL" of the 21st century. But perhaps the talent with the biggest signature on "SNL" in this contemporary time came from The Lonely Island.

Comprised of Andy Samberg, Akiva Shaffer, and Jorma Taccone, the comedic trio known as The Lonely Island is responsible for the memorable, game-changing run of SNL Digital Shorts, a series of pre-recorded sketches that arrived at a time when YouTube was just taking off online, ushering in a new generation of young talent armed with relatively cheap digital cameras that could capture anything and everything on the go. With classic bits like "Lazy Sunday," "Laser Cats," and "D**k in a Box" among the extensive repertoire, SNL Digital Shorts marked a new era for "Saturday Night Live," and their rise to prominence is being chronicled in a hilarious, fascinating, and informative new podcast from former head writer Seth Meyers and all three members of the Lonely Island. For "SNL" fans, it's a must-listen show.