First Saturday Night Live Season 50 Hosts Include Jean Smart, Michael Keaton & John Mulaney
Fans have been waiting to see who will be hosting the first episodes of the upcoming 50th season of "Saturday Night Live," and today, the answers arrived. Typically, "SNL" only announces hosts for the next three shows in a given window, but I'm willing to bet that organizing scheduled for this milestone season is going to require a lot of advance planning to make it all work. As of today, we know who will be hosting the first five episodes of "SNL" season 50, including the season premiere later this month.
To begin with, fresh off winning an Emmy for her outstanding performance in the Max comedy series "Hacks," the amazing Jean Smart will be hosting the season premiere of "SNL" on September 28. Smart has had a long career in film and television, stretching from Fox's hit series "24" to Damien Chazelle's wild Hollywood romp "Babylon," but this is the first time she's hosting the show. She'll be joined by chart-topping country artist Jelly Roll.
After that, "SNL" will dip back into familiar territory by bringing back comedian Nate Bargatze to host the show for a second time on October 5. Bargatze is on quite a roll, and he made for an entertaining guest host when he made his "SNL" debut back on October 23, which included a particularly great sketch involving a rousing speech about George Washington and the metric system. Bargatze will be joined by Coldplay as the musical guest.
The week after that, the October 12 show will bring in pop star Ariana Grande as host for a second time, leading up to her big role in "Wicked" later this year, but she won't be pulling double duty as musical guest. Instead, rock legend Stevie Nicks will be taking the stage. As far as I can tell, Steve Nicks hasn't been on "SNL" since December 1983, so that's a pretty big deal.
However, it's the next two "SNL" hosts that we're probably the most excited about.
The juice is loose on SNL
Michael Keaton will be hosting "Saturday Night Live" for the first time in nine years on October 19. The last time he hosted was in April 2015 (seen above when Taran Killam and Bobby Moynihan were still on the show), when he was coming off the success of "Birdman" and about to have another wave of praise for his turn in "Spotlight." Keaton, who will be hosting for his fourth time, has been riding high ever since, and he's also coming off the box office success of the long-awaited "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice." Will he reprise the role for a sketch on the show? We'll have to wait and see. Keaton will be joined by musical guest Billie Eilish, who also hosted before, so hopefully she'll get in on the sketch comedy shenanigans as well.
That covers the first four consecutive shows of "SNL," and getting four in a row out of the show isn't common. That's why they'll be taking a break for a couple weeks before they return with "SNL" alum John Mulaney hosting for a sixth time on November 2. Mulaney is a favorite host of "SNL," primarily because his time at the show as a writer makes him so comfortable with the writers and cast, even as many of them have moved on from the show since his time there ended. Mulaney simply knows how to make "SNL" work, and it's always a treat to see him return to Studio 8H for some fresh laughs. Mulaney will also get the attention of the cool kids, because he'll have rising star Chappell Roan as musical guest.
This is one hell of a line-up for the 50th season of "SNL," and it's only going to get better. Stay tuned, because we'll have reviews and recaps of every episode.