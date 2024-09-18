First Saturday Night Live Season 50 Hosts Include Jean Smart, Michael Keaton & John Mulaney

Fans have been waiting to see who will be hosting the first episodes of the upcoming 50th season of "Saturday Night Live," and today, the answers arrived. Typically, "SNL" only announces hosts for the next three shows in a given window, but I'm willing to bet that organizing scheduled for this milestone season is going to require a lot of advance planning to make it all work. As of today, we know who will be hosting the first five episodes of "SNL" season 50, including the season premiere later this month.

To begin with, fresh off winning an Emmy for her outstanding performance in the Max comedy series "Hacks," the amazing Jean Smart will be hosting the season premiere of "SNL" on September 28. Smart has had a long career in film and television, stretching from Fox's hit series "24" to Damien Chazelle's wild Hollywood romp "Babylon," but this is the first time she's hosting the show. She'll be joined by chart-topping country artist Jelly Roll.

After that, "SNL" will dip back into familiar territory by bringing back comedian Nate Bargatze to host the show for a second time on October 5. Bargatze is on quite a roll, and he made for an entertaining guest host when he made his "SNL" debut back on October 23, which included a particularly great sketch involving a rousing speech about George Washington and the metric system. Bargatze will be joined by Coldplay as the musical guest.

The week after that, the October 12 show will bring in pop star Ariana Grande as host for a second time, leading up to her big role in "Wicked" later this year, but she won't be pulling double duty as musical guest. Instead, rock legend Stevie Nicks will be taking the stage. As far as I can tell, Steve Nicks hasn't been on "SNL" since December 1983, so that's a pretty big deal.

However, it's the next two "SNL" hosts that we're probably the most excited about.