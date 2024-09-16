Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Has Already Crossed An Impressive Box Office Milestone

It's only been a couple of weekends but it's already safe to say that Tim Burton's "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" is one of the biggest box office hits of the year — at least in North America anyhow. The long-awaited sequel to Burton's 1988 classic has been well over three decades in the making. It's crystal clear that everything came together at the right time as audiences have been flocking to theaters to see the Beetlejuice and the Deetz family reunited after all this time. So much so that the sequel is already one of the ten biggest domestic hits of 2024.

"Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" took in an estimated $51.6 million domestically on its second weekend, which was more than enough to top the charts. That represents a 53% drop compared to the film's opening weekend, which was a stellar $111 million, making it one of the biggest openings of 2024 thus far. Reviews were good. Word of mouth has been good. It's all panning out for Burton and Warner Bros. To that end, the film's current running total in North America stands at $188 million and counting.

That's good enough to put it at number nine for the year domestically, just ahead of Disney's "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" ($171 million domestically/$397.3 million worldwide). It's just below "Bad Boys: Ride or Die" ($193.5 million domestically/$403.6 million worldwide) and "Kung Fu Panda 4" ($193.5 million domestically/$548.8 million worldwide). It figures to pass both of those films in short order. It should also have no trouble getting past "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" ($196.3 million domestically/$570 million worldwide) to make it to the number six spot in North America for the year. The biggest domestic earner for 2024 remains "Inside Out 2" ($652.5 million domestically/$1.67 billion worldwide).

Globally, it's a slightly different story. As of this writing, "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" has made just $76.3 million overseas. 71% of its money has come from domestic ticket sales, which is highly unusual for a blockbuster in this day and age. "Twisters" ($266.3 million domestically/$368.7 million worldwide) has a similar split. Interestingly enough, WB is also distributing that one internationally.