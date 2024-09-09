5 Reasons Why Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Killed It At The Box Office

After a quiet couple of weeks at the box office, Tim Burton brought it roaring back to life with a sequel more than three decades in the making. "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" hit theaters this past weekend and, in doing so, provided 2024 with one of its biggest opening frames of the year as audiences flocked to see Michael Keaton's Beetlejuice and Winona Ryder's Lydia Deetz reunited all these years later for another round of supernatural hijinks.

"Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" earned an estimated $110 million domestically over the weekend, easily giving it the number one spot on the charts. The sequel also pulled in $35.4 million overseas, giving it a $145.4 million global start. For context, the original "Beetlejuice" made just shy of $75 million during its entire run at the box office. The sequel has already made nearly double that in a single weekend. Plus, Burton's follow-up still has several territories to open in overseas, meaning the party is very much just getting started.

So, what went right here? How did Burton manage to revisit this world so successfully 36 years later? Why was now the proper time for the long-discussed sequel? We're going to look at the biggest reasons why "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" managed to become one of the biggest box office success stories of 2024, and one of the biggest hits Burton has had in a long, long time. Let's get into it.