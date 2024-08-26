5 Reasons Why Bill Skarsgard's The Crow Remake Bombed At The Box Office

While the summer movie season has been generally strong for the last couple of months, this past weekend was a bumpy ride so far as new releases were concerned. MGM's "Blink Twice," the feature directorial debut of Zoe Kravitz, did well enough for itself with a $7.3 million domestic start. Unfortunately for Lionsgate, the long-gestating "The Crow" remake didn't fare nearly as well, to put it mildly. The new adaptation of James O'Barr's graphic novel of the same name had nothing shy of a disastrous start to its box office run.

Director Rupert Sanders' "The Crow" took in an estimated $4.6 million on its opening weekend, placing at number eight on the domestic charts. That was just barely above "Despicable Me 4" ($4.4 million), a movie that has been in theaters for going on two months. It also failed to gross more than the "Coraline" 15th anniversary re-release ($5 million), which is on its second weekend. Not only was this well below already low projections, it was less than half of what the original "Crow" made on its opening weekend in 1994, as that version opened to $11.7 million in its day.

The film carries a production budget of $50 million before marketing costs, making this a huge whiff for all involved. Fortunately, Lionsgate is only on the hook for the domestic rights, which set the studio back about $10 million. That's good, as Lionsgate recently had to suffer the disaster that was "Borderlands." Still, the investors, overseas distributors, Sanders, and a great many others are now on the wrong side of one of 2024's biggest financial misfires.

What went wrong here? How did the producers miss the mark so badly? We're going to go over the biggest reasons that "The Crow" failed to fly high at the box office. Let's get into it.