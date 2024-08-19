5 Reasons Why Alien: Romulus Killed It At The Box Office

It was another big weekend at the box office, particularly for Disney as for the fourth weekend in a row, the Mouse House had the number one movie in the world. After three weeks atop the charts, "Deadpool & Wolverine" finally had to surrender the crown. The Marvel blockbuster recently passed "Joker" to become the biggest R-rated movie in history, so it's been an impressive run at the top. Now though, it's time for "Alien: Romulus" to have its day in the sun.

Directed by Fede Alvarez, the latest entry in the "Alien" franchise came in at number one at the box office with a $108 million global debut. "Romulus" pulled in an estimated $41.5 million domestically to go with a very solid $66.7 million internationally. That means for the last four weekends in a row, the number one movie in theaters has been an R-rated affair released by Disney. That would have been unthinkable even a few years ago, but, thanks to the merger with Fox back in 2019, it's a new world we're living in. 20th Century Studios has changed the game for the famously family-friendly studio.

So, what went right with this one? How did Disney bring back the beloved sci-fi/horror series so successfully? We're going to go over some of the biggest reasons that "Alien: Romulus" killed it at the box office over the weekend. Let's get into it.