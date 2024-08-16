Alien: Romulus Doesn't Ignore Ridley Scott's Controversial Prequels

Warning: spoilers for "Alien: Romulus" follow.

In 2012, Ridley Scott's "Prometheus" arrived in theaters. The sci-fi film was a big deal: it marked Scott's return to the "Alien" franchise for the first time since the original 1979 "Alien." This new entry was a prequel, jumping backward in the timeline and introducing new characters to the franchise. And in Scott's mind, it was just the beginning. Scott wasn't going to stop with just "Prometheus" — he wanted to make at least three or four movies to follow it. "The whole point of it is to explain the 'Alien' franchise and to explain the how and why of the creation of the Alien itself," the filmmaker said.

"Prometheus" was a huge hit. Critical and fan reaction was somewhat mixed, but the film hauled in $403.4 million at the box office. That meant a sequel was guaranteed, and in 2017, the Scott-directed "Prometheus" sequel "Alien: Covenant" arrived. Once again, Scott made it clear he wanted to keep things moving along. "Covenant" would be the start of a whole new trilogy! "I'm now going to the next one, which is the next evolution directly connected with the first one..." Scott said. "When that's finished there'll be another one and then another one which will gradually drive into the back entrance of the film in 1979."

Unfortunately, while "Prometheus" was a box office success, "Covenant" didn't fare as well. It made only $240.9 million, which was below expectations, and while Scott continued talking about making more movies in this prequel series, they never materialized. Now, the "Alien" franchise feels like it's rebooting itself with "Alien: Romulus." This entry is both a sequel and a prequel, set after the first "Alien" but before the events of the sequel "Aliens." The film is being sold as a kind of back-to-basics approach to the franchise, more in line with the original "Alien." That might make you think Scott's prequels, which don't have the best reputation (even though they're very good, actually!), would be completely ignored in "Romulus." But that's not the case.