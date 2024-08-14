Alien: Romulus Review: This Occasionally Effective Sequel Plays Things Too Safe

I'm on record as saying there are no bad "Alien" movies (we're excluding the "Alien vs. Predator" films for this particular hot take, because, c'mon, they don't count). Ridley Scott's "Alien" is a masterpiece of sci-fi horror; an elegant, terrifying nightmare just as good today as it was when it hit theaters in 1979. James Cameron's "Aliens" is a pulse-pounding action extravaganza, overflowing with iconic moments of badassery. Even in its compromised form due to studio meddling, David Fincher's "Alien 3" is a dark, fascinating horror show, unafraid to go to the bleakest of places. Jean-Pierre Jeunet's "Alien: Resurrection" is highly flawed yet so unapologetically weird that I can't help but appreciate it. And Scott's two prequels, "Prometheus" and "Alien: Covenant," take the franchise into strange, exciting new directions, suggesting a cold, cruel universe where humanity's god-like creators exist — and they absolutely hate us.

All of these films vary in quality (and none of them successfully capture what makes Scott's original picture so damn good), but they're a remarkable collection of stories that each go off in their own unique directions. Perhaps the most commendable thing about these movies is that while they all feel connected, no two are exactly the same. They each feel like they forge their own paths.

This is why Fede Álvarez's new entry into the series, the sequel-prequel "Alien: Romulus," is ultimately so disappointing. This is by no means a bad film — it's a triumph of production design, handsomely mounted and loaded with plenty of icky thrills and chills. And yet, "Romulus" has no aspirations. It's less of a new entry in a long-running series and more of a collection of greatest hits moments. It's like a cover band that knows how to play all the right notes but is too afraid to add anything fresh to them. It's "The Force Awakens" of the "Alien" franchise, a film drowning in unchallenging over-familiarity. Álvarez is so obsessed with referencing "cool" moments from the previous films that "Romulus" ends up having no identity of its own. There are multiple moments here where it feels like the characters actually watched the previous "Alien" movies and are quoting lines directly from them. I suspect this won't bother most moviegoers, who will revel in all the callbacks and Easter eggs. But in a franchise that has never been afraid to take risks, "Alien: Romulus" plays things frustratingly safe.