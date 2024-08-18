Alien: Romulus Bursts Into Theaters With $108 Million Global Opening Weekend

The "Alien" movie franchise might have had its up and downs in terms of quality, but one area where it's been remarkably consistent is at the box office. Even underperforming entries like "Alien: Covenant" and "Alien: Resurrection" more or less broke even in theaters. Following the franchise high of 2012's "Prometheus" and the subsequent financial downturn of "Covenant," it looks like horror director Fede Álvarez has steered the series back to safety with "Alien: Romulus."

Per the Hollywood Reporter, "Romulus" has pulled out ahead of earlier tracking with a $45.1 million domestic opening weekend. Add a similarly better-than-expected $66.7 million from overseas ticket sales, and the sci-fi horror sequel has scored a $108.2 million debut worldwide. That's an especially good start given that "Alien: Romulus" had a more conservative budget than "Alien: Covenant" — around $80 million before marketing, according to Variety. Like Álvarez's earlier horror movie "Don't Breathe," "Romulus" was shot in Hungary and benefited from the country's generous tax incentives.

A $45.1 million domestic debut is the second best in the franchise so far. "Prometheus" still leads the pack with its $51 million opening weekend, and obviously inflation is a significant factor since "Alien" movies don't release all that frequently (there have only been four since the turn of the millennium). Overall, though, this is a very good start for "Romulus" on the commercial front. But what do the fans think?