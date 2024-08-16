Alien: Romulus Finds A New Way To Bring The Franchise's Revolting Sexual Nightmares To Life

This article contains major spoilers for "Alien: Romulus."

The "Alien" franchise has always been for Certified Sickos™, if only because Swiss artist H.R. Giger made sure that every life cycle of the Xenomorph looks as yonic or phallic as possible. No matter how cool the one-liners unloaded in "Aliens" are, how empowered many women feel after watching Ellen Ripley kick ass, or how high people jump out of their seats when a chestburster ... well, chest bursts, this is still a series about folks being terrorized by gooey, crawling vulvas that shove ovipositors down the esophagus and eventually grow into spindly mothers with an engorged meat wand for a head. Giger's penchant for blending fleshy eroticism with black oil-soaked mechanics was not exclusive to the "Alien" films, but they certainly brought his aesthetic into the mainstream — and perhaps most crucially — provided a gateway for the visceral metaphors of sexual assault, forced pregnancy, and the under-discussed potential horrors of childbirth ... applied to more than just cis women.

Xenomorphs reproduce by forcing themselves inside a host, regardless of sex, turning their abdomens into incubators before forcibly ejecting themselves — killing the host body. There's an argument to be made that the "Alien" films are the ultimate pro-abortion stories, as audiences immediately empathize with the hosts being forced to carry something they do not want, never shame the host or act as if they "deserved" to be impregnated, and completely disregard asinine "right to life" debates in favor of hoping the host will make it out alive. Perhaps it's a result of men finally seeing themselves represented in a terrifying birthing scene ... I digress.

"Alien" won the /Film Tournament of Terrors bracket back in 2021 as the greatest horror franchise ever, and it's possible that if the aliens just looked like traditionally slender gray men, "Alien" never would have expanded into the psychosexual nightmare world it became.