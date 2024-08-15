Prometheus Is Absolutely Crucial To Ridley Scott's Alien Franchise

As one of the foremost defenders of oft-maligned films like "Grease 2" or M. Night Shyamalan's "The Happening," I've gotten pretty comfortable living on Subjective Film Opinion Island, even if sometimes I'm living alone. While "Alien" and "Aliens" are rightfully considered classics by, well, everyone, the general consensus on the rest of the franchise isn't as predictable. Films like "Alien 3" and even "Alien: Resurrection" have had their reassessments over the years, and "Alien: Covenant" has rightfully taken the crown as the franchise's most misunderstood and underrated.

However, Ridley Scott's first film of his prequel duology, "Prometheus," arguably remains the series' most controversial. When it debuted in 2012, critic Germain Lussier wrote for /Film that the film "ends up feeling like a hundred people tried to shove their own ideas into a single movie." Five years later, Matt Monagle wrote an impassioned defense of the film, declaring it "one of the boldest science fiction movies in recent memory" for our former column, "The Unpopular Opinion."

Well, seven years later, I am joining Team Monagle by also saying that "Prometheus" is not just an excellent science fiction film, it's one of the most crucial films in the entire franchise. Most sci-fi films approach the creation of mankind through natural evolution, but Scott incorporates science with the Greek mythology from which the film gets its name. The son of Titans who stole fire from the Gods and gave it to assist the humans is punished by being bound to a rock so that an Eagle could peck out his liver (the organ the Greeks associated with emotion).

I've heard the chorus of complaints — that as a prequel, it doesn't explain the founding of Weyland-Yutani and that it doesn't feel like an "Alien" movie — but that doesn't stop "Prometheus" from being not just essential, but mandatory viewing.