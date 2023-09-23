Why No One Will Save You Went With A More Traditional Alien Design And Evolved It [Exclusive]

Brian Duffield is one of the most exciting genre filmmakers working in Hollywood today. His screenplay for the Western "Jane Got a Gun" was a gem that got tarnished by behind-the-scenes chaos. He bounced back with the clever horror romp "The Babysitter," and enjoyed a breakout 2020 with his scripts for "Love and Monsters" and "Underwater," and, most importantly, his directorial debut "Spontaneous." Duffield's adaptation of Aaron Starmer's darkly satiric novel about teenage romance in the age of school shootings hit the bullseye; it was hilarious and heartbreaking in equal measure, and, for a movie about kids inexplicably exploding, didn't skimp on the gore. At all. The film went hard because it had to.

Duffield's latest, "No One Will Save You," plays just as rough. The film stars Kaitlyn Dever as a young woman who lives by herself in a roomy rural house, which, one dark night, is broken into by a visitor from another planet. She successfully fights off her attacker, but, because she is evidently a pariah in her small town, is reluctant to report the incident to the authorities. Duffield deftly balances the personal and planetary implications of this mysterious invasion. What did our protagonist do to earn her neighbors' vitriol, and what the heck are these decidedly unfriendly extraterrestrials up to?

"No One Will Save You" takes place in the present, but Dever's character's house is strangely out of time. She owns a flatscreen television, but still uses a phone with a rotary dial. There's a throwback quality to her environs. So it's only appropriate that Duffield went retro with the design of his predatory aliens.