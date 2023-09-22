No One Will Save You Director Talks Revisiting Classic Aliens, Good Studio Notes & More [Exclusive Interview]

Just to start with, how long has this been percolating in your mind?

It's a good question that got interrupted by Covid, in that, I think I wrote it at the end of 2019. Then the spring of 2020, we started trying to put it together and then everything happened. Then a couple of years later, as the world was slowly opening back up, we went back in.

The way I work is I think about things for a really long time, and I don't talk about it to anybody, because it won't make sense. Then, I slowly start writing, and I don't know where it's going. That process was probably a year of figuring it out and writing it. Then it came together quickly, but just with a big two-year pause in the middle.

When you set it off doing this, did you know that it was going to be pretty much a dialogue-free movie? When the trailer itself was without dialogue, I thought, That was awesome. They don't use any dialogue. They set the stage perfectly. I couldn't tell you how thrilling it was watching the movie as it goes on and being like, "Oh my God, they're not saying anything."

Yeah, that's basically how I wrote it, or how I discovered it, too. There's a moment in the movie where Kaitlyn's character goes for help, and it doesn't go well, and she's not able to get a word out. I knew that moment from before I started writing. Then, after that moment, I went back, and I realized that there was never a Brynn character dialogue thing in the movie. I think the opening bit of her was even shorter in the first draft. Then I was just like, "Oh, well, she's going back home now." I was like, "Oh, that's cool." It was a nice, weird surprise. It's very stupid that it was a surprise for me. I feel like a lot of filmmaking is, "I didn't mean for that to happen." Then people are like, "That's really cool." I'm like, "Oh cool. I'm glad that you like that. It was an accident."

You didn't get any pushback from the studio saying, "Someone needs to talk at some point" or anything like that?

No, man, it was cool! The studio and I talked about a lot of different things about the movie, and what was great working with the guys at 20th [Century Studios], J.R. [Young] and [Steve] Asbell, was that they really loved the movie and wanted to make the same movie as we did. Which didn't mean they didn't have thoughts, but it was so cool that everyone was in the same band, which is not often the case. I talked to Steve for hours and hours and hours about thematic moments in the movie. That was really not something that came up that much. It was so funny. It wasn't like a come up and "That's great" or "That's terrible" kind of way. It was hopefully how people watch it too, where they're like, "That's a cool addition," but if the movie didn't have that element, it would still hopefully work.