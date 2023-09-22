No One Will Save You Review: Kaitlyn Dever Battles Aliens In This Lean, Highly Effective Thriller

Is "No One Will Save You" scary? Not exactly, at least from my point of view. But gosh it sure is thrilling. The thrills arise in watching how Dever's Brynn handles herself from one situation to the next. She's a plucky, inventive heroine, and while she has plenty of personal trauma to overcome, it doesn't get in the way of her kicking alien butt. In fact, the experiences that shaped her as a person end up playing a part in how she confronts the terrifying situation she's in.

All the while, the aliens keep coming. They're relentless little buggers, and while their motives are a bit murky, it doesn't matter. We don't need to understand these beings; we just need to know they're on our planet and they have bad intentions. In fact, the less we know about these beings, the creepier they are; I particularly liked how they communicate in strange, machine-like noises, which ties into the film's running motif of little-to-no dialogue.

But this movie belongs to Dever, who is genuinely wonderful here, commanding the screen from one harrowing scene to the next. She's put through the wringer but is never down for the count, and we buy her capableness. She's not a gung-ho ass-kicker; she's just someone fighting tooth and nail to survive through it all. Who can't relate to that on some level? We've all gone through hell at some point, it's part of being human. It's how we handle that type of situation that helps define us, and Duffield has Brynn take clever steps to defend herself, like when she leaves several pots of boiling water on the stove, ready to chuck them at any alien that might cross her path.

Objects move around on their own, lights go on and off, and Brynn's entire house seems to vibrate with menace. While I would've liked the layout of the house to be better established, "No One Will Save You" makes the most of its limited locations, proving you can have big thrills and chills in restricted spaces. "No One Will Save You" is destined for Hulu, which is kind of a shame, because this is the type of flick that would kill with a packed audience; it's the type of midnight movie begging to be discovered by genre fans who want something fresh.

/Film Rating: 7 out of 10