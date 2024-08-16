The Most Controversial Moment In Alien: Romulus Repeats An Infamous Star Wars Mistake

Warning: major spoilers for "Alien: Romulus" follow.

In 2016, "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" hit theaters with a surprising footnote: one of the film's cast members had actually been dead for 22 years. Using digital technology, the "Star Wars" prequel film was able to resurrect the late Peter Cushing as villain Grand Moff Tarkin (the movie also briefly featured a digitally resurrected Carrie Fisher, who had died that year). From a technical standpoint, the resurrected Cushing was impressive — VFX house ILM was able to place a digital version of Cushing's face over a live-actor stand-in, and for the most part, it looked believable. But there was an uncomfortable quality to the endeavour, as well as a questionable aspect of the entire idea. To quote "Jurassic Park," "Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn't stop to think if they should." Why not just cast a new actor to play the part instead of digitally summoning the dead?

"Rogue One" wasn't the first movie to take this approach, but it seemed to open the floodgates. Now that blockbuster filmmakers knew they could do this, they didn't hesitate to embrace the technology. Last year, the abysmal superhero flick "The Flash" featured an unconvincing digital recreation of the late Christopher Reeve as Superman, along with several other digitally created characters.

Now, "Alien: Romulus" is the latest blockbuster to give this concept a spin. Early in the film, characters board an abandoned space station and find a partially destroyed android. Despite its worse for wear shape (the robot has been ripped in half), the droid is still functional. And, surprise surprise, the 'bot has a familiar face. It's Ian Holm! Holm, who died in 2020, appeared in the very first "Alien" movie as Ash, an android who has nefarious goals. In "Romulus," the Holm synthetic character is Rook, and just like Ash, he's up to no good — he doesn't care if the humans get killed, he just wants to preserve some alien specimens for the evil Weyland-Yutani corporation.