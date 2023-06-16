The Flash Used An Unexpected Filmmaking Technique To Clone Ezra Miller

This post contains spoilers for "The Flash"

The Flash has finally gotten his first solo movie. And it was okay. I had high hopes for "The Flash," even though I was worried about Michael Keaton's return (rightly, it turns out). With a storyline that involved Ezra Miller's Barry Allen traveling back in time to prevent his mother's murder, the film had the potential for some genuinely moving moments and meaningful emotional stakes. Keaton was back, and Stephen King and Tom Cruise seemed to like it. What could go wrong?

Well, rather than get into everything that did go wrong (apparently that god-awful CGI was "on purpose") I'll just say that "The Flash" is not without its charms — one of which is the double Barry Allen element. When Barry uses the speed force to travel back in time and tweak events, he finds himself in an alternate universe, complete with an alternate version of himself. Both are played by Ezra Miller, who I think it's fair to say, does a decent job not only of making the two characters feel like two distinct people, but also acting alongside themselves.

Director Andy Muschietti clearly isn't the first filmmaker to use the same actor for two separate characters and have them interact on-screen. In fact, this kind of thing is barely a visual effect any more. If "Friends" could convince you there were two Lisa Kudrows acting alongside one another back in the '90s, then it's not really all that impressive an effect in 2023. However, Miller basically carries this movie, with extensive scenes showcasing the evolution of Barry's bond with his alternate version. That required something a little more complicated than splitting a shot down the middle and using two separate takes stitched together. In fact, it required a first in visual effects.