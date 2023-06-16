Ezra Miller Is Incredible In The Flash, And How Do We Even Begin To Talk About This?

It's been curious watching the publicity cycle of Andy Muschietti's new film "The Flash" play itself out the way it has. A lot of critics, including /Film's own Ben Pearson, have praised the film for its high adventure, emotional stakes, and grandiose, time-travel plot. The supporting cast has given interviews, and the director has spoken openly about what a joy "The Flash" was to work on.

One will note that the film's star, Ezra Miller, is absent from all of the film's publicity. This is because of numerous criminal acts that the performer has notoriously committed over the last several years. Miller was once arrested for weed possession, a charge that was later dropped. More grave was the incident when Miller was being hounded by a fan, and pushed her to the ground by her neck. Miller got into a bar brawl in Hawai'i in 2022, and, a few weeks later, was arrested for assault after throwing a chair and hitting a woman in the forehead. After yet another bar brawl, Miller broke into a couple's home to threaten them. The couple was able to get a temporary restraining order against the performer.

Miller was also involved in a relationship with a young woman named Tokata Iron Eyes, a woman they met when she was 12. When she was 18, her parents also sought protection from Miller, who was allegedly grooming her when she was younger and then abusing and berating her during their relationship, as well as manipulating her with drugs. This was followed by a bizarre incident where Miller attempted to protect a mother of two young children on their ranch in Vermont, only to surround her and her kids with weed and guns.