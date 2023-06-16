Ezra Miller Is Incredible In The Flash, And How Do We Even Begin To Talk About This?
It's been curious watching the publicity cycle of Andy Muschietti's new film "The Flash" play itself out the way it has. A lot of critics, including /Film's own Ben Pearson, have praised the film for its high adventure, emotional stakes, and grandiose, time-travel plot. The supporting cast has given interviews, and the director has spoken openly about what a joy "The Flash" was to work on.
One will note that the film's star, Ezra Miller, is absent from all of the film's publicity. This is because of numerous criminal acts that the performer has notoriously committed over the last several years. Miller was once arrested for weed possession, a charge that was later dropped. More grave was the incident when Miller was being hounded by a fan, and pushed her to the ground by her neck. Miller got into a bar brawl in Hawai'i in 2022, and, a few weeks later, was arrested for assault after throwing a chair and hitting a woman in the forehead. After yet another bar brawl, Miller broke into a couple's home to threaten them. The couple was able to get a temporary restraining order against the performer.
Miller was also involved in a relationship with a young woman named Tokata Iron Eyes, a woman they met when she was 12. When she was 18, her parents also sought protection from Miller, who was allegedly grooming her when she was younger and then abusing and berating her during their relationship, as well as manipulating her with drugs. This was followed by a bizarre incident where Miller attempted to protect a mother of two young children on their ranch in Vermont, only to surround her and her kids with weed and guns.
The allegations, continued
The list goes on. Miller was charged with felony burglary in 2022. Given their public behavior and strange, impulsive crimes, the 30-year-old performer clearly has been struggling with mental health issues that they are currently seeking help for.
Because of the performer's assaults, their burglaries, their abusive relationship, their child endangerment, and other outwardly antisocial behavior, many have said they would rather not see "The Flash." Miller played the title hero, also known as Barry Allen, from two different timelines. The bulk of the film sees two Millers on-screen at the same time, with the two Barrys coming across as very different people. One Ezra Miller was already too many for some audiences. Two Millers was one toke over the line.
Given the known allegations against Miller, is it even appropriate to praise their performance? Does a great dual role even register, given that Miller is known to have done some pretty terrible things? Indeed, can one cite "The Flash" as lightweight, fun, popcorn entertainment when Miller's personal life is so troubling? And what are we to make of Muschietti saying he was eager to work with Miller again, should "The Flash 2" ever be made?
Praise may seem gauche, even if Miller does give a legitimately great performance. The "main" Barry, Barry #1, is a little older and is beginning to understand why others might think he's a little abrasive. He learns this from the younger Barry, Barry #2, who is a little caustic and not very self-aware. Miller does a tremendous job of playing off themselves, while simultaneously giving both their characters notable and moving arcs.
Ezra the actor, Ezra the person
If Miller is such an antisocial human being, then why have they been able to get a "pass" from the makers of "The Flash?" The answer may be complicated for those in charge. Surely Warner Bros. wasn't willing to scrap a nearly complete tentpole feature like "The Flash" because of its problematic star (although execs didn't seem to have a problem shelving "Batgirl," which had none of the off-screen drama of this production). There may have simply been too much money on the line. Their approach, then, was to release the film as is, leave Miller out of the publicity tour, and hope for the best.
Many critics have been careful to praise the film's strengths while noting the problems of the star. Some have even been able to praise Miller's performance while noting an uncomfortable truth about Hollywood: Sometimes terrible people are also very talented.
It's also possible that, while on the clock, Miller is on their best behavior, saving their drunken brawls and acts of assault for when they are off-camera. Muschietti merely required Miller to learn their lines, show up on time, and give a good, efficient performance. If Miller did those things, lo, they are a fine actor to work with. Another uncomfortable truth about Hollywood: Sometimes terrible people can be 100% professional.
One might be able to praise Miller's talents as an actor and their capabilities as a professional, but we should also be careful to acknowledge their crimes. "The Flash" doesn't exist in a vacuum, and we cannot pretend it does.
Whether or not you, dear reader, can mentally compartmentalize enough to enjoy "The Flash" will have to be a matter of your personal preference. Miller gives a great performance. They also make many people uncomfortable. If their crimes linger in your mind when you see them, you may be better off skipping the movie.