Batgirl Movie Has Been Shelved, And Warner Bros. Has No Plans To Release It

In what might be the most surprising bombshell superhero news to come around in some time, it has been confirmed that the "Batgirl" movie has been completely shelved at Warner Bros. Yes, a movie that is said to carry a $90 million budget and was meant to launch a brand new DC franchise is being completely set aside despite already being finished. No HBO Max release. No theatrical release. Nothing.

The news was first reported by the New York Post, with the outlet stating that poor test screenings resulted in the decision. The film was originally given the green light when WarnerMedia was still ultimately under AT&T's umbrella. However, the merger with Discovery earlier this year put CEO David Zaslav in charge and he has plans to make DC a top priority, with the idea being that those films should be theatrical events. The reports (including one from The Wrap) coming out currently suggest that "Batgirl" doesn't fit the mold. So, rather than dump it to streaming, they are just axing it entirely.

Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah ("Bad Boys for Life") directed the film, with Leslie Grace ("In the Heights") starring as Barbara Gordon, aka Batgirl. It also saw J.K. Simmons returning as Commissioner Gordon, having played the role in "Justice League," with Michael Keaton reprising his role as Batman. Despite all of that, the new regime would rather take a $90 million loss. That is quite telling. I will not venture into reckless speculation territory here, but for a studio to decide a loss that large is worth it in the grand scheme of things is eyebrow raising.