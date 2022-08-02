Does The End Of The Flash Spell Doom For The Arrowverse?

It has been one heck of a run, but it looks as though the Arrowverse may be coming to an end on The CW.

The network has been canceling shows left and right as of late, with several of its DC shows, including "Legends of Tomorrow," "Batwoman," and "Naomi," all getting the axe. Now, after much speculation and rumor, it has been confirmed that "The Flash" season 9 will conclude the long-running series with an abbreviated final run of episodes. Though "abbreviated" in the case of network television still means 13 episodes. This likely signals the end of the line for the little DC universe that could.

Several converging factors have been building to hint that The CW may be getting out of the Arrowverse business. Or, perhaps to be more accurate, that Warner Bros. is looking to shift its priorities. In the wake of the merger between WarnerMedia and Discovery earlier this year that resulted in a new media giant, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav has new priorities and those priorities do not involve supplying shows to other networks — particularly ones they won't own (more on that in a moment). The writing has been on the wall for some time, and this is really just the final nail in the coffin.