Superhero Bits: The CW's Gotham Knights Trailer, New Madame Web Casting & More
(Superhero Bits is a collection of stories, updates, and videos about anything and everything inspired by the comics of Marvel, DC, and more. For comic book movies, TV shows, merchandise, events, and whatever catches our eye, this is the place to find anything that falls through the cracks.)
In this edition of Superhero Bits:
-
The first trailer for the "Gotham Knights" show.
-
A fake "Guardians of the Galaxy" casting call.
-
The cast of the "Madame Web" movie continues to grow.
-
"Doctor Strange 2" passes another box office milestone.
-
All that and more!
Superman & Lois season 2 All Is Lost promo
Here is the official promo for the 13th episode of the second season of "Superman & Lois" on The CW:
Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) disagree on the best way to figure out if Ally Allston (guest star Rya Kihlstedt) went to the Inverse World. Meanwhile, John Henry (Wole Parks) makes a surprising discovery and Lois sets out to track Lucy (guest star Jenna Dewan) down.
The episode was directed by Elaine Mongeon and written by Kristi Korzec.
Check out this new Thor watch from Citizen
Citizen has unveiled the latest addition to its Marvel line of watches in the form of the above Thor watch, timed conveniently around the release of this summer's "Thor: Love and Thunder." It has all the markings associated with the God of Thunder, from the might hammer Mjolnir making up the various hours of the day on the face, to the lightning, and even the Norse lettering. The watch retails for $350 and is available now. Those who are interested can get full details and order one by clicking here.
Beware this fake casting call for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Even though "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" has already wrapped filming, a scam has been making the rounds suggesting that there is an open casting call for the upcoming MCU flick. Now, director James Gunn has taken it upon himself to help make sure no aspiring actors out there get duped by the ad, sharing it on his Instagram (above) and warning of phony sites trying to prey on those looking to make it in the business. Be careful out there, people.
Sony compiles some of Tom Holland's funniest moments as Spider-Man
Tom Holland has now starred in three solo "Spider-Man" movies counting last year's record-breaking "No Way Home," as well as appearing in movies such as "Captain America: Civil War" and "Avengers: Infinity War." His take on the character is certainly lighthearted and fun much of the time, as evidenced by the above video created by the folks at Sony. It compiles nearly 10 minutes of Holland's funniest moments as Peter Parker/Spidey throughout his trilogy in chronological order. Interestingly, it's pretty light on "Far From Home" footage, for whatever reason. Check it out for yourself above.
Doctor Strange 2 passes Guardians 2 at the box office
Even though the movie is slowing down in a hurry, "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" is still doing big business at the box office. With its most recent totals counted, the movie now stands at $877.6 million worldwide (per The Numbers), which puts it above 2017's "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" ($869.1 million). That is fairly surprising given that the first "Guardians of the Galaxy" was more popular than the first "Doctor Strange," though Benedict Cumberbatch has appeared in a lot of MCU movies since his solo debut, which certainly helped to boost the sequel's profile. Either way, it's all good news for Marvel.
New Multiverse of Madness concept art surfaces
Speaking of "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," Alexander Mandradjiev recently took to Instagram to share some concept art from this movie and provide a little window into the film's production. Above, we see some artistic renditions of the moment that sees Patrick Stewart's Professor X attempt to rescue Wanda from the confines of her own mind. Mandradjiev shared several other pieces as well, including some of America Chavez and Stephen Strange. You can check out all of the previously unreleased concept art on his Instagram page by clicking here.
Isabela Merced joins the cast of the Madame Web movie
Sony continues to web up stars for its upcoming "Madame Web" movie, the latest in the studio's growing list of "Spider-Man" spin-off films. According to Deadline, Isabela Merced ("Dora and the Lost City of Gold," "Transformers: The Last Knight") has joined the growing ensemble for the Marvel Comics adaptation. Details regarding her role remain under wraps, but she joins Dakota Johnson ("Fifty Shades" trilogy"), Sydney Sweeney ("Euphoria"), and Celeste O'Connor ("Ghostbusters: Afterlife") in the film. S.J. Clarkson ("Defenders") is set to direct, with production expected to begin soon. Plot details largely remain mysterious thus far, but it has previously been reported that Sony is hoping to turn the character into the Doctor Strange of their universe, so to speak. We'll see how that pans out.
The CW reveals first full Gotham Knights trailer
Lastly, The CW has unveiled a brand new trailer for the upcoming "Gotham Knights" series that is not based on the video game of the same name, but will be trying to fill the gaping hole in the Arrowverse that currently exists. "Batwoman," "Legends of Tomorrow," and "Naomi" were all canceled by the network recently, leaving relatively little DC programming on the air. The show sees Gotham City dealing with the aftermath of Bruce Wayne's murder, with a group of young heroes in the crosshairs. Misha Collins is playing Harvey Dent before the character's transformation into Two-Face, and seems to be the antagonist here. Fans will surely have a lot to say after watching the trailer, but the show doesn't debut until 2023, so we've still got a long time to wait.