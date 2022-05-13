Supernatural Prequel The Winchesters, Gotham Knights, And Walker: Independence Ordered By The CW

Not to be biased, but "Gotham Knights" emerges as the most interesting (and potentially promising) show out of the trio. Offering a relatively fresh storyline, "Gotham Knights" is situated after Bruce Wayne's murder, wherein his adopted son (played by Oscar Morgan) allies himself with the children of Batman's rogues to get to the bottom of the mystery. One impetus for this unlikely alliance is that they are prime suspects in the Caped Crusader's murder, prompting them to do everything they can to clear their names.

But the absence of Batman in Gotham means the city dips into unimaginable chaos, and the accused end up forming a team known as the Gotham Knights — although it's currently unclear as to who exactly this vigilante team consists of. If the show takes a page out of the upcoming "Gotham Knights" video game (which is possible, but unconfirmed), the group could consist of Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin. While Collins will play Dent, the rest of the cast includes Fallon Smythe, Tyler DiChiara, Olivia Rose Keegan, Navia Robinson, Anna Lore, and Rahart Adams.

The "Supernatural" prequel, "The Winchesters," will take place before Dean and Sam were born, and will instead focus on their parents John (Drake Rodger) and Mary (Meg Donnelly) — mainly how their paths crossed and the sacrifices they had to make to keep their love intact. (Although — spoiler alert — Mary's death would prove to be the turning point in John's life). Apart from Jensen Ackles, Danneel Ackles will also be executive producing alongside Glen Winter, who has directed and executive produced the pilot.

Meanwhile, "Walker: Independence" will be set in the late 1800s, centering on Abby (Katherine McNamara), whose husband is killed during their journey to the West. This gives birth to a revenge plot line and a chance meetup with Hoyt Rawlins (Matt Barr). The duo go on many adventures together and end up in Texas, wherein they have to deal with a colorful variety of characters with diverse motivations. "Walker: Independence" has been written by Seamus Fahey and Anna Fricke, with Dan Lin and Lindsey Liberatore executive producing along with Padalecki.

Release dates for "Gotham Knights," "The Winchesters," and "Walker: Independence" have not been revealed yet.