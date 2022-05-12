The CW Cancels Charmed, Naomi, Dynasty, Roswell: New Mexico, And More

The CW went on a straight-up killing spree as not one but seven (count 'em' seven!) shows have been canceled by the network. This is downright uncommon for the broadcaster to say the very least of it and could be a sign that big changes are indeed on the horizon for The CW and its parent companies, specifically Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery.

As reported by TVLine, the six shows that have been given the ax are as follows: "Dynasty" after 5 seasons; "Charmed" after 4 seasons; "Into the Dark" after 4 seasons; "Roswell, New Mexico" after 4 seasons; "Legacies" after 4 seasons; "4400" after one season; and last, but certainly not least, "Naomi" after just one season. That is a whole lot of TV gone in the blink of an eye, especially considering that both "Legends of Tomorrow" and "Batwoman" were both canceled recently as well. The network's programming lineup just became a whole lot thinner, that much is certain. One amazing thing to point out is that with "Legacies" concluding its run, that marks the end of a 13-year run overall of the "Vampire Diaries" franchise on The CW. That is one heck of a haul, but all things must end.

We should mention that The CW did hand out series orders to the "Supernatural" prequel titled "Winchesters," "Walker: Independence," and the DC show "Gotham Knights." So they're not clearing house entirely but this is a remarkable amount of trimming the fat for a traditional network, especially with a couple of shows getting let go after such short runs.