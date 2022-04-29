DC's Legends Of Tomorrow Has Been Canceled At The CW

Just hours after it was announced that "Batwoman" had been canceled at the CW, another DC Comics show has been given the axe. After seven seasons, "DC's Legends of Tomorrow" has been informed that they will not be seeing an eighth. Co-showrunner Keto Shimizu took to Twitter to express her feelings, saying, "We are heartbroken, but also immensely grateful for the amazing work our cast, crew, and writers have contributed to the little show that could." She continued her thread by expressing her appreciation for the show's rabid fanbase, leaving on a positive note by saying, "You'll always have a place on the Waverider." The "Legends of Tomorrow" writers' room also posted a collective statement online, echoing Shimizu's sentiments.

Thank you for being the greatest fans and sticking with us for seven seasons ❤🧡💛💚💙💜🤎 Once a Legend, always a Legend. pic.twitter.com/5D8chctUo6 — Legends of Tomorrow Writers Room (@LoTWritersRoom) April 30, 2022

The seventh season of the original "Arrowverse" series ended on a cliffhanger last month, finally introducing Booster Gold (played by "Scrubs" favorite Donald Faison) who intended on arresting the Legends for their time crimes. Sra found out she was pregnant with Ava's baby, Nate lost his superpower and was heading to live with Zari 1.0. The finale was clearly setting up an exciting eighth season, that we, unfortunately, will never get the chance to see. With "Black Lightning," "Batwoman," and now "Legends of Tomorrow" canceled at the CW, this marks the third superhero show with Black and LGBTQIA+ leads to be denied renewal. Regardless of how these cancellations fit in the larger plan for DC properties following the merger between parent company Warner Bros. and Discovery, the optics on this ain't good, chief.