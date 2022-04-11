The Warner Bros. Discovery Merger Is Official — Here's What This Means To Movie And TV Fans

The most damning and not-discussed-enough element of this whole thing is that AT&T paid a king's ransom for Time Warner towards the end of 2015 to the tune of $85.4 billion. The idea was to merge a gigantic telecon with a huge media company and create something else entirely. This deal faced many antitrust hurdles but ultimately was approved in June of 2018, which resulted in a massive restructuring of what used to be Time Warner into a new corporation known as WarnerMedia. Layoffs happened. The business was completely upended. HBO Max was made a gigantic priority. This was a big, expensive ordeal that was poised to be the future of what used to just be AT&T.

Yet, just three years after the merger, it was announced that AT&T was spinning off WarnerMedia in a sale to Discovery, getting out of the media business entirely. This was a costly experiment and one that kind of paved the way for the Disney/Fox merger, and several other big mergers that have followed. In the end, AT&T said to hell with media and went back to its roots. Does that not seem like a damning commentary on the chaotic nature of the media business as it currently exists? To undo all of that work of a gigantic $85 billion merger simply to get out of not just the streaming business, but the media business altogether? This is worth examining and thinking about as the streaming wars continue to unfold and as the box office attempts to find its new normal in the pandemic era.

While I am merely an onlooker, to me, this is perhaps something we will look back on many years from now as a major shift in the streaming wars. When AT&T looked at all of this competition, all of this money, this whole quest for subscribers and gigantic expense associated with it and said to hell with it. If a big streaming service ever fails or if this house of cards ever looks like it might tumble, we may look back on this and look at it as though AT&T saw the writing on the wall. Not to be Mr. Doom and Gloom here but it is pretty remarkable when looking at the timeline and cost of it all.