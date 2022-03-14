Discovery+ To Be Combined With HBO Max By Warner Bros Discovery

Much remains uncertain for the time being, but the CEO didn't speak in riddles — the plan is absolutely to merge these two very different services as soon as it's feasible to do so. On the one hand, Discovery+ is home to a lot of very digestible content, with the likes of TLC, The Travel Channel, HGTV, and Animal Planet under that roof. Think "90 Day Fiance," "Battlebots," and "Property Brothers." Meanwhile, HBO Max has everything under Warner Bros., HBO, Cartoon Network, and then some. DC, "Game of Thrones," "The Matrix," "Harry Potter." These are two very different sets of content that, when combined, will cast a much wider net. That's why the $43 billion price tag is worth it for Discovery, and why they're raising $30 billion in debt to make it happen. Added Wiedenfels:

"The combination could not make more sense than what we're doing here. We have HBO Max, with a more premium, male-skewing positioning, and then you've got the female-positioning on the Discovery side. You've got the daily engagement that people enjoy with Discovery content versus sort of the event-driven nature of the HBO Max content. Take that together, I have no doubt that we will be creating one of the most complete, sort of four quadrant, old-young-male-female products out there. And I'm really excited about it. I can't wait to see the first combined direct-to-consumer metrics because, in theory, the acquisition power of HBO Max, combined with the retention power of the Discovery content I think is going to make for a blowout DTC product, and that should certainly drive very healthy revenue growth for years to come."

Up until now, it wasn't clear whether the plan would be to keep these services separate like Disney does with Disney+ and Hulu while offering a bundle, or go with combining them. It sounds like a bundle will happen out of the gate but, that is a mid-term solution. These services will eventually be combined, and that means a whole lot more content for subscribers under one roof — and one less service to subscribe to. As for what this does to the price in the long run? That remains to be seen, but a price increase does not seem out of bounds. The merger is expected to be completed early in the second quarter of this year, so these gears will be turning very soon. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details come our way.