Discovery Shareholders Vote To Approve Merger With WarnerMedia

One of the biggest and most fascinating big media deals to come around in some time is getting near the finish line as Discovery has cleared a major hurdle on the road to its merger with WarnerMedia. The company's stockholders have officially voted to approve the merger, per a press release, which means they are mere weeks away from finalizing the deal that was first announced in May of 2021. A new titan of the entertainment world is about to emerge, combining the powers of "90 Day Fiance" and "Batman" under the same roof.

According to Discovery, stockholders have approved the $43 billion deal that will see AT&T spin-off WarnerMedia from its gigantic corporate structure, getting them out of the media business entirely. Interestingly, AT&T spent billions to acquire Warners just a few years ago to create a huge corporation that was part telecom, part entertainment company, resulting in the creation of HBO Max. Yet, after just a couple of years, they said "no thank you" and opted to sell WarnerMedia to Discovery, which currently is a player in the streaming game with Discovery+. It's not hard to see how these companies combined can more easily compete with the likes of Netflix and Disney.

The deal has already received regulatory approval from both the U.S. Department of Justice and the European Commission. As such, there are very few hurdles left to clear, with Discovery saying they now expect everything to be finalized early in the second quarter of this year. What will emerge is a new company called Warner Bros. Discovery which is, admittedly a bit unexciting.