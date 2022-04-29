Batwoman Canceled At The CW After Three Tumultuous Seasons

After three seasons and 51 episodes, the CW has decided not to pursue a fourth season of the DC Comics series, "Batwoman." The announcement was confirmed today when showrunner Caroline Dries took to social media to express her sadness about saying farewell to Gotham. "Just got the sad news that 'Batwoman' will not be seeing a S4," she said. "I am bummed, but full of gratitude."

Season 3 of "Batwoman" came to a close last month, and the cancellation comes on the heels of the CW's owners, Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount Global, debating a sale of the station with Nexstar. Since the sale discussions were made public back in January, many have speculated that the CW would begin pulling back on continuing their scripted series. "Batwoman" very well could be the start of a wave of additional cancellations.

Just got the sad news that #Batwoman will not be seeing an S4. I am bummed, but full of gratitude. What an honor to make 51 episodes. So many inspiring, brilliant people contributed to this series. Thank you producers, cast and crew. Thank you, fans! We love you. ❤️ — Caroline Dries (@carolinedries) April 29, 2022

"Batwoman" has been plagued with controversy from the get-go, with original star Ruby Rose unleashing some pretty damning accusations regarding the safety standards during production, and claimed they endured unprofessionalism from co-star Dougray Scott, which a representative from Warner Bros. has described as "revisionist history." Rose was later replaced by Javicia Leslie, who took over the titular role as Ryan Wilder, a former criminal who takes on the Batwoman persona after Rose's Kate Kane's disappearance. The "Batwoman" writer's room also took to Twitter to share their feelings about the decision, saying, "It was a fun ride and you made it so much better by our side."