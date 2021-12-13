Gotham Knights Series Coming To The CW From Batwoman Team

The CW is expanding their TV superhero empire with "Gotham Knights," the latest show to be added to their Swiss army knife of DC Comics programming. It'll join shows like "Batwoman," "The Flash," and "Legends of Tomorrow," on top of the recently ended series "Arrow" and "Supergirl." I don't know which show in this mixed metaphor is the tiny folding scissors, the tiny folding bottle opener, or the tiny folding blade, but we can all agree that "The Flash" is probably the tiny corkscrew, right? That just feels correct. Hopefully "Gotham Knights" is more like the tiny Phillips screwdriver (useful, adorable) and not the tiny can opener (useless, a waste of space).

The series is based on the characters created by Bob Kane and Bill Finger and takes place right after Bruce Wayne's death. The story follows Batman's son and the other superhero/villain progeny of Gotham as they all team up to fight crime and prove that they didn't kill Batman, which is multitasking at its finest. It sounds a lot like "Degrassi: The Next Generation," but with slightly more murder. It's also important to note that while the show does share a name and general plot with the upcoming Warner Bros. video game "Gotham Knights," there is no official connection. This is just one of those fun IP coincidences.