Gotham Knights Series Coming To The CW From Batwoman Team
The CW is expanding their TV superhero empire with "Gotham Knights," the latest show to be added to their Swiss army knife of DC Comics programming. It'll join shows like "Batwoman," "The Flash," and "Legends of Tomorrow," on top of the recently ended series "Arrow" and "Supergirl." I don't know which show in this mixed metaphor is the tiny folding scissors, the tiny folding bottle opener, or the tiny folding blade, but we can all agree that "The Flash" is probably the tiny corkscrew, right? That just feels correct. Hopefully "Gotham Knights" is more like the tiny Phillips screwdriver (useful, adorable) and not the tiny can opener (useless, a waste of space).
The series is based on the characters created by Bob Kane and Bill Finger and takes place right after Bruce Wayne's death. The story follows Batman's son and the other superhero/villain progeny of Gotham as they all team up to fight crime and prove that they didn't kill Batman, which is multitasking at its finest. It sounds a lot like "Degrassi: The Next Generation," but with slightly more murder. It's also important to note that while the show does share a name and general plot with the upcoming Warner Bros. video game "Gotham Knights," there is no official connection. This is just one of those fun IP coincidences.
A Gotham Knight's Tale
The new show comes straight from the minds of "Batwoman" writers Natalie Abrams, James Stoteraux, and Chad Fiveash, who will all executive produce the series as well. Stoteraux and Fiveash have also worked on "Gotham," "Krypton," and "The Vampire Diaries," which is a truly potent cocktail of CW credits. Joining them on the exec team (can we start calling producers the p-suite? Like the c-suite? This is a dumb thought I needed to release from my brain) are some folks from Berlanti Productions, including Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden.
Considering Berlanti Productions has their hands on almost all of The CW's superhero shows I just listed, we all know exactly what we're getting into here. If you like The CW's DC content, then this is another show to soothe your soul after a long day of not watching superhero TV shows. But if you stopped watching "Arrow," started making fun of "The Flash," and tapped out of "Batwoman" after Ruby Rose's serious allegations against the producers of that show, which includes Berlanti and Schechter, then you know exactly what to avoid.
"Gotham Knights" doesn't have a cast or a release date yet, but considering this isn't The CW's first rodeo, all of that info will be coming down the pipeline sooner or later.