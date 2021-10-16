Gotham Knights Trailer: The Bat-Family Rises In The New Arkham-Verse Video Game

"Batman ... Jim Gordon ... they thought they had a handle on this city. They never did. You? Don't stand a chance."

The ominous words of Oswald Cobblepot, voiced by veteran voice actor Elias Toufexis, narrate the bleak and gloomy cinematics of "Gotham Knights." Previously believed to be nothing more than a myth, the mysterious secret society known only as the Court of Owls enter the fray to make their video game debut. Set in the same universe as "Batman: Arkham Asylum" and its popular sequels, "Gotham Knights" remains fully indebted to the aesthetic and visuals established by the Rocksteady games.

Now produced by Warner Bros. Games Montreal (who also handled the spin-off game "Batman: Arkham Origins"), the newest Batman-adjacent game will be open-world and also include cooperative multiplayer. Gamers will be able to play as Nightwing (voiced by Christopher Sean), Batgirl (America Young), Robin (Sloane Morgan Siegel), and Red Hood (Stephen Oyoung) as they try to fight off various supervillains with further assistance from familiar characters like Bruce Wayne's loyal butler Alfred Pennyworth (Gildart Jackson) and Police Captain Renee Montoya.

The livestream event followed up the trailer reveal with a behind-the-scenes featurette that dives deeper into the Court of Owls, which comes courtesy of IGN.

"Gotham Knights" will release in 2022 for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.