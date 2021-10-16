Gotham Knights Trailer: The Bat-Family Rises In The New Arkham-Verse Video Game
Batman's dead. So is Jim Gordon. The fate of the entire city of Gotham has been left in the hands of the remaining members of the Bat-family, making all of Batman's villains ready for a final fight for control ... oh, and then there's the Court of Owls, too.
In "Gotham Knights," players will be able to step into the shoes of the roster of (previously) secondary superheroes Barbara Gordon/Batgirl, Dick Grayson/ Nightwing, Tim Drake/Robin, and Jason Todd/the Red Hood. It's finally their time to shine now, as the glaring absence of Batman now leaves a glaring vacuum to fill and rapidly disintegrating, unstable circumstances in which to do so. As with the earlier reveal of the "Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League" footage, today's DC FanDome event also unveiled the newest trailer for "Gotham Knights" in addition to a behind-the-scenes featurette, as well. You can check out both videos below.
Gotham Knights Trailer
"Batman ... Jim Gordon ... they thought they had a handle on this city. They never did. You? Don't stand a chance."
The ominous words of Oswald Cobblepot, voiced by veteran voice actor Elias Toufexis, narrate the bleak and gloomy cinematics of "Gotham Knights." Previously believed to be nothing more than a myth, the mysterious secret society known only as the Court of Owls enter the fray to make their video game debut. Set in the same universe as "Batman: Arkham Asylum" and its popular sequels, "Gotham Knights" remains fully indebted to the aesthetic and visuals established by the Rocksteady games.
Now produced by Warner Bros. Games Montreal (who also handled the spin-off game "Batman: Arkham Origins"), the newest Batman-adjacent game will be open-world and also include cooperative multiplayer. Gamers will be able to play as Nightwing (voiced by Christopher Sean), Batgirl (America Young), Robin (Sloane Morgan Siegel), and Red Hood (Stephen Oyoung) as they try to fight off various supervillains with further assistance from familiar characters like Bruce Wayne's loyal butler Alfred Pennyworth (Gildart Jackson) and Police Captain Renee Montoya.
The livestream event followed up the trailer reveal with a behind-the-scenes featurette that dives deeper into the Court of Owls, which comes courtesy of IGN.
"Gotham Knights" will release in 2022 for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.