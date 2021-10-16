Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League Trailer: A New Video Game Will Let The Suicide Squad ... You Know

"A muscle head, a nutjob, something ... that offends my eyes. And a homeless person. You're perfect." Task Force X has seen better days, but sometimes you just have to make the best of what you've got. As the title not-so-subtly implies, the latest mission led by the four playable characters of Harley Quinn, Deadshot, King Shark, and Captain Boomerang will be as impossible as it sounds: take down the extraterrestrially-brainwashed Justice League super-team that has gone rogue and (likely) die in the attempt.

Much like the initial trailer released in August of last year, the footage is predominantly made up of cinematics as opposed to any actual gameplay. But what cinematics they are — as the visuals promise nothing but sheer mayhem and entertainment largely set in Metropolis, yet spanning all corners of the DC universe. John Stewart's Green Lantern, for example, will be among the Justice League members showing up to make the life of Task Force X as difficult as possible, along with Brainiac, the Penguin, The Suicide Squad have experienced a resurgence in popularity after both David Ayer's 2016 film and especially James Gunn's recent sequel. The influence of the villain team-up's cinematic portrayals are all over the video game footage here, including shades of (dare I say it) Gunn's "Guardians of the Galaxy" movies. The open-world, action-adventure shooter has remained in development for quite some time, but the wait won't be for much longer.

"Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League" comes to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in 2022.