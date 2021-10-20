Ruby Rose Shares What Really Happened On The Set Of Batwoman: 'Enough Is Enough'

What a mess. Fans of the CW "Batwoman" series found out last year that the star of the show, Ruby Rose, would abruptly be stepping down from the role. At the time, both Rose and the "Batwoman" producers painted it as a mutual parting of ways, with no hard feelings on either side. Obviously, carefully formulated PR statements rarely tell the whole truth — an update to the original report indicated that "...it wasn't 100-percent [Rose's] decision. It was a breakup. [They weren't] happy working on the show, and did that make [them] fun to work with? No. So everyone decided it would be in the best interests of the show, and for all concerned, if they parted ways. It just wasn't a good fit."

And now there appears to be much more to this story than previously thought.

In a series of Instagram stories posted within the last 24 hours (via Comic Book Resources), Rose levied several extremely serious and disturbing accusations against many of the individuals in charge of running the "Batwoman" set and overall production. Rose, whose preferred pronouns are they/she, specifically calls out former Warner Bros. Television Group Chairman Peter Roth, "Batwoman" showrunner Caroline Dries, and producers Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter:

"Enough is enough. I'm going to tell the whole world what really happened on that set. Peter Roth, you are first up. You are chapter one. not sure if you left after getting promoted to the highest position because you couldn't stop making young women steam your pants, around your crotch while you were still wearing said pants or if you left after putting a private investigator on me who you fired as soon as the report didn't fit your narrative. either way, when it comes to you, there's already an army waiting for u."

Rose then shed light on the circumstances surrounding severe injuries that they suffered during filming and, notably, the unreasonable demands for when they were expected to get back to work:

"To everyone who said I was too stiff on batwoman, imagine going back to work 10 days after this ... 10 DAYS!!!!!! (or the whole crew and cast would be fired and I'd let everyone down because Peter Roth said he wouldn't recast and i just lost the studio millions (by getting injured on his set) that is be the one who cost so many people their jobs."