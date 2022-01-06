The CW Network Might Be Put Up For Sale By WarnerMedia And ViacomCBS

The times they are a-changin' at WarnerMedia. Last year, AT&T revealed its plans to merge the corporation with Discovery, Inc. and form a new company, giving it the not exactly mind-blowing name Warner Bros. Discovery. That deal is still expected to be finalized by mid-2022, having only just been approved by the European Commission last month. In the meantime, though, it seems WarnerMedia already has another major transaction in the works, this time involving The CW.

According to The Wall Street Journal, WarnerMedia and ViacomCBS — which founded The CW by merging The WB and UPN in 2006 — are now looking to put the network up for sale. And while they are reportedly courting multiple potential buyers, Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (the largest TV station owner in the U.S., with 197 stations to its name) is said to be in advanced talks to buy The CW at this point. Should a deal come to pass, it's believed that WarnerMedia and ViacomCBS would retain minority stakes in The CW, with Nexstar landing a majority order.

It's worth noting that Deadline has also confirmed that WarnerMedia and ViacomCBS are exploring the possibility of selling The CW. That being said, the outlet's sources have cautioned that "conversations with multiple suitors are in exploratory stages and no deal is imminent."