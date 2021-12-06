The Batman HBO Max Series Will Feature The Return Of Colin Farrell's Penguin
Colin Farrell is set to star in the TV series spin-off of the upcoming film "The Batman," according to Variety. He will also executive produce the series. Farrell will reprise the role of The Penguin, which he'll play in the film. According to the site, the series is going to track how The Penguin becomes a major player in the criminal world of Gotham City.
The script will be written by Lauren LeFranc and this series comes to us from executive producer Matt Reeves who is also directing "The Batman," and producer Dylan Clark. Warner Bros. Television, who is producing the series, and HBO Max have yet to comment on this development.
We have, of course, seen the Penguin many times before. The villain, also known as Oswald Cobblepot, is a big part of Batman's rogues' gallery and was played by Danny DeVito in the Tim Burton Batman films. The '60s TV series gave us the Burgess Meredith version of the role, and Robin Lord Taylor played him in the TV series "Gotham." He's also been voiced by various actors over the years in animated series and films.
Umbrellas are the Best Weapons
Colin Farrell is known for his roles in films like "In Bruges," "The Lobster," "Minority Report," and "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them." The Penguin is known for his monocle, top hat, and many umbrellas, which he uses as weapons. This is a weapon idea anyone who has ever ridden the subway in NYC knows about all too well.
This isn't the only TV spinoff of DC properties. We're getting a spinoff of "The Suicide Squad" called "Peacemaker" starring John Cena, as well as a "Green Lantern" series and more. Hey, it's quite the trendy thing to do TV spinoffs of major superhero films. Marvel's Disney+ shows, anyone?
"The Batman" will hit theaters on March 4, 2022, and stars Robert Pattinson, Colin Farrell, Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Jayme Lawson, and Andy Serkis. Here is the synopsis:
From Warner Bros. Pictures comes Matt Reeves' "The Batman," starring Robert Pattinson in the dual role of Gotham City's vigilante detective and his alter ego, reclusive billionaire Bruce Wayne. Starring alongside Pattinson ("Tenet," "The Lighthouse") as Gotham's famous and infamous cast of characters are Zoë Kravitz ("Big Little Lies," "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald") as Selina Kyle; Paul Dano ("Love & Mercy," "12 Years a Slave") as Edward Nashton; Jeffrey Wright ("No Time to Die," "Westworld") as the GCPD's James Gordon; John Turturro (the "Transformers" films, "The Plot Against America") as Carmine Falcone; Peter Sarsgaard ("The Magnificent Seven," "Interrogation") as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson; Jayme Lawson ("Farewell Amor") as mayoral candidate Bella Reál; with Andy Serkis (the "Planet of the Apes" films, "Black Panther") as Alfred; and Colin Farrell ("The Gentlemen," "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them") as Oswald Cobblepot. Reeves ("The Planet of the Apes" franchise) directed from a screenplay by Reeves & Peter Craig, based on characters from DC.