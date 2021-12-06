The Batman HBO Max Series Will Feature The Return Of Colin Farrell's Penguin

Colin Farrell is set to star in the TV series spin-off of the upcoming film "The Batman," according to Variety. He will also executive produce the series. Farrell will reprise the role of The Penguin, which he'll play in the film. According to the site, the series is going to track how The Penguin becomes a major player in the criminal world of Gotham City.

The script will be written by Lauren LeFranc and this series comes to us from executive producer Matt Reeves who is also directing "The Batman," and producer Dylan Clark. Warner Bros. Television, who is producing the series, and HBO Max have yet to comment on this development.

We have, of course, seen the Penguin many times before. The villain, also known as Oswald Cobblepot, is a big part of Batman's rogues' gallery and was played by Danny DeVito in the Tim Burton Batman films. The '60s TV series gave us the Burgess Meredith version of the role, and Robin Lord Taylor played him in the TV series "Gotham." He's also been voiced by various actors over the years in animated series and films.